Gewerkschaft will gegen Goodyears Fulda-Pläne „mit allem kämpfen, was wir haben“

Nachdem Goodyear Anfang des Monats mitgeteilt hat, der Hersteller wolle in seinem Reifenwerk in Fulda bis Ende des kommenden Jahres rund die Hälfte der aktuell 1.150 Stellen streichen, nimmt der Widerstand dagegen in der Belegschaft jetzt öffentliche Formen an. Auf Einladung des lokalen Goodyear-Betriebsrates wollen die Mitarbeiter des Reifenherstellers aus Fulda und den weiteren deutschen Standorten am kommenden Montag ab 13 Uhr vor dem Werkstor gegen die Stellenstreichungen demonstrieren; am selben Tag soll im Werk eine nicht-öffentliche Betriebsversammlung stattfinden, wie dazu die IGBCE in einer aktuellen Mitteilung schreibt – und Goodyear mit „Kampf“ droht.

