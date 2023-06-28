Gewerkschaft will gegen Goodyears Fulda-Pläne „mit allem kämpfen, was wir haben“

https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Goodyear-Werk-Fulda_tb-1.jpg 600 800 Arno Borchers https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Reifenpresse-Logo.svg Arno Borchers2023-06-28 13:58:422023-06-28 13:58:42Gewerkschaft will gegen Goodyears Fulda-Pläne „mit allem kämpfen, was wir haben“
Nachdem Goodyear Anfang des Monats mitgeteilt hat, der Hersteller wolle in seinem Reifenwerk in Fulda bis Ende des kommenden Jahres rund die Hälfte der aktuell 1.150 Stellen streichen, nimmt der Widerstand dagegen in der Belegschaft jetzt öffentliche Formen an. Auf Einladung des lokalen Goodyear-Betriebsrates wollen die Mitarbeiter des Reifenherstellers aus Fulda und den weiteren deutschen Standorten am kommenden Montag ab 13 Uhr vor dem Werkstor gegen die Stellenstreichungen demonstrieren; am selben Tag soll im Werk eine nicht-öffentliche Betriebsversammlung stattfinden, wie dazu die IGBCE in einer aktuellen Mitteilung schreibt – und Goodyear mit „Kampf“ droht.
Chris Delaney is an amateur who doesn’t understand what the German market represents to a tire company in terms of; OE (level of fitments), product mix (winter, HP and UHP), group profitability (it’s impossible to even come close to what Germany generates to GT in other markets…or at least what it used to generate before Delaney took EMEA into the red)…and therefore what the Fulda plant has always represented to for Germany and Europe. They come up with excuses for shutting P’burg, then P’burg warehouse (moving it across the border to Czech Republic) and now Fulda. A 50% cut is a kiss of death. That’s a cut which makes no sense in terms of what it does to homeless overhead. If that volume doesn’t go to another plant then it just means GT has continued to loose more profitable market share in Europe’s most profitable market (possibly after a small country like Switzerland). Keegan and Kramer have turned GT into a non-player in Europe as they have closed; Washington and Wolverhampton in the UK, Amiens in France, P’burg and soon to be Fulda in Germany…and Melksham after the disastrous Cooper acquisition…and others which don’t come to mind. From being a contender in Europe, GT has become a non-entity under current leadership!
Unser Motto kann nur heissen: so teuer wie möglich verkaufen, es muss weh tun, es muss zu spüren sein. Nur als Gemeinschaft sind wir stark, es wird kein schwaches Glied in der Kette geben. Wer seinem Chef in Akron 17 Mio. Dollar Jahr für Jahr zahlen kann, der muss nicht denken, wir Fulderaner sind naiv und hören auf leere Versprechungen. Oder glauben sie gar. Bloss nicht so billig abspeisen lassen wie die Kollegen:innen damals in P’burg, hier wird der Wind stärker und frontal von vorne wehen. Die Schmusekurszeiten sind definitiv vorbei!!!!!