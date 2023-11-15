Goodyear will Dunlop verkaufen – und damit EMEA-Geschäft stärken
Richard J. Kramer, bis zum kommenden Jahr noch Chairman, CEO und President von Goodyear Tire & Rubber, sowie Chief Financial Officer Christina Zamarro haben heute Nachmittag im Rahmen eines Investoren-Calls die Pläne für die Zukunft des Reifenherstellers vorgestellt. Der neue Transformationsplan unter der Überschrift „Goodyear Forward“ sieht dabei einerseits Kostenverringerungen weltweit von bis zu eine Milliarde US-Dollar vor sowie – ebenfalls bis Ende 2025 – die Verbesserung der Betriebsergebnisse von bis zu 300 Millionen Dollar, wodurch die Margen von gegenwärtig fünf auf dann zehn Prozent ansteigen würden. Mehr noch: Goodyear plant eine umfassende „Portfoliooptimierung“, die auch den Verkauf der Marke Dunlop vorsieht. Was ist dazu bisher bekannt?
A few questions to ponder?
1. Chemical questions;
– What % of GT chemicals does the sales of the chemical division represent?
– It is very high, which means anyone who buys the chemical division will expect a long term off take arrangement with a markup…How does that help GT?
– These are all specialty blends for GT, which can’t be sold to anyone else.
2. Selling Dunlop;
– How much OH does Dunlop absorb?
– Where will all the homeless overhead now go? Spread it like peanut butter to other businesses. Same issue that started when Keegan (Kramer’s mentor) exited all private label business
– How many of Dunlop’s tires are mold or carcass match to other GT tires? How will that be decoupled? What homeless OH will this drive?
3. Sell OTR;
– How handle OTR produced in Topeka and Luxembourg? Pull out that production? What happens to that homeless OH?
Why no talk of shutting down a huge cost center like Brussels?
Why not dramatically reset Akron cost structure by relocating and decentralizing consumer development to Lawton and Commercial to Danville and totally reset Akron cost structure.
You can’t sell this stuff with above mentioned issues without addressing huge cost centers like Brussels and Akron!