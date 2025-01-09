Don Metzelaar wird Senior Vice President Global Manufacturing und Supply Chain bei Goodyear

Goodyear hat Don Metzelaar mit Wirkung zum 13. Januar zum Senior Vice President Global Manunfacturing and Supply Chain ernannt. Er wird an in seiner Funktion an CEO und President an Mark Stewart berichten.

Sie sind noch kein Leser? Das können Sie hier ändern. Leser werden Möchten Sie den gesamten Beitrag lesen? Dann loggen Sie sich bitte ein. Hier einloggen