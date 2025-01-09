https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Goodyear_Metzelaar-Web.jpg 451 600 Christine Schönfeld https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Reifenpresse-Logo.svg Christine Schönfeld2025-01-09 14:45:182025-01-09 14:45:18Don Metzelaar wird Senior Vice President Global Manufacturing und Supply Chain bei Goodyear
Don Metzelaar wird Senior Vice President Global Manufacturing und Supply Chain bei Goodyear
Goodyear hat Don Metzelaar mit Wirkung zum 13. Januar zum Senior Vice President Global Manunfacturing and Supply Chain ernannt. Er wird an in seiner Funktion an CEO und President an Mark Stewart berichten.
