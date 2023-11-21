366.000 Euro pro Mitarbeiter – Goodyear nicht im „Fast-Forward“-Modus
Nachdem Goodyear vergangene Woche im Rahmen seines Transformationsplans „Goodyear Forward“ die geplante Schließung seiner deutschen Reifenwerke in Fulda und Fürstenwalde mitgeteilt hatte, legte der Hersteller jetzt eine Börsenmitteilung – ein sogenanntes 8-K-Filing – vor, mit der die erwarteten Kosten der Schließungen und das Einsparpotenzial über die Jahre umrissen werden. Darin zeigt sich ganz konkret dreierlei: Der hiesige Markt steht eindeutig im Fokus wenn es darum geht, Goodyear wieder wettbewerbsfähig zu machen, was übrigens einen unangenehmen Umkehrschluss zulässt, und die geplanten Schließungen kosten Goodyear noch deutlich mehr pro Mitarbeiter, als dies bisher mit den 175.000 Euro in Fulda befürchtet worden war und das Ganze rechnet sich, für sich genommen, erst in rund zehn Jahren.
The payback was simple to calculate and not many capable CEO’s would spend that kind of money hoping for a 10 year payback, not including cost of capital. Furthermore the ONLY way you actually save the money and improve results is if the tires produced in the two plants in Germany are being produced in other EMEA plants. If not then all you’ve done is close down two factories spending ~$600M…
The fact that GT contemplates these two closures underscores the unbelievable volumes and market shares lost within EMEA. This has been going on for YEARS as GT has kept consolidating field operations, centralizing decision making to Brussels, which is bloated with folks who were used to selling shampoo, cat food and who couldn’t draw a cross section of a tire nor recognize a customer if they tripped over one. So far every other attempt at restructuring has failed as evidenced in the debt mountain GT has continued to build over the last two decades. Without truly capable insiders the turnaround will not succeed.