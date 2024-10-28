https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Anna-Gancarz-Lubon_tb.jpg 1166 1555 Arno Borchers https://reifenpresse.de/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Reifenpresse-Logo.svg Arno Borchers2024-10-28 11:06:112024-10-28 11:06:11Goodyear benennt neue Kommunikationsverantwortliche für EMEA
Goodyear benennt neue Kommunikationsverantwortliche für EMEA
Goodyear EMEA hat seit diesem Monat eine neue Kommunikationsverantwortliche: Anna Gancarz-Lubon. Die gebürtige Polin steht seit über neun Jahren in den Diensten des US-amerikanischen Reifenherstellers und trug in dessen EMEA-Zentrale in Brüssel zuletzt Verantwortung als Director Business Communications EMEA (Internal & Operations). In ihrer neuen Position als Vice President Communications EMEA folgt Anna Gancarz-Lubon auf Troy Scully, der diese Position beinahe sechs Jahre innehatte (einschließlich Public Affairs) und der bei Goodyear nun weltweit Verantwortung übernommen hat als Vice President Global Public Affairs.
Schreiben Sie einen KommentarAn Diskussionen teilnehmen
Hinterlassen Sie uns einen Kommentar!