Goodyear benennt neue Kommunikationsverantwortliche für EMEA

Goodyear EMEA hat seit diesem Monat eine neue Kommunikationsverantwortliche: Anna Gancarz-Lubon. Die gebürtige Polin steht seit über neun Jahren in den Diensten des US-amerikanischen Reifenherstellers und trug in dessen EMEA-Zentrale in Brüssel zuletzt Verantwortung als Director Business Communications EMEA (Internal & Operations). In ihrer neuen Position als Vice President Communications EMEA folgt Anna Gancarz-Lubon auf Troy Scully, der diese Position beinahe sechs Jahre innehatte (einschließlich Public Affairs) und der bei Goodyear nun weltweit Verantwortung übernommen hat als Vice President Global Public Affairs.